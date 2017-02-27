City Hall Running Out Of Industrial Land To Sell

The city of Barrie has sold off yet another chunk of industrial land. Monday night’s City Hall meeting saw councillors approve the sale of land at 300 Saunders Road, the latest in a string of industrial land sales the city has been behind lately. The nearly three acre parcel of land sold for just over half a million dollars. Barrie mayor Jeff Lehman says that money doesn’t go to waste.

He adds this sale will affect your bottom line too, just not right away. Mayor Lehman says he's glad to see this land go.

The land has conditionally been bought up by Progressive Waste Solutions , who own the property next door, and plan to merge the two into one property.