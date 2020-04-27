Listen Live

Cirque du Soleil – VOLTA Coming to Toronto

Win Tickets this week!

By Entertainment, Host Blogs

CImage result for cirque du soleil voltairque du Soleil has been part of Las Vegas for more than 20 years now. Their 90-minute shows run all throughout the year, and have everything from music to illusion, acrobatics to artistry.

Each performance is an unforgettable Las Vegas event, with a show to suit every taste and age group. Fun, energy, sensuality, and excitement take to the stage at seven world-class theatres.

Be listening with Connect 4 all this week for your chance to win a pair when Cirque du Sleil – VOLTA comes to the Portlands in Toronto this fall!  For tickets or more info, click here.

Related posts

McHappy Day 2017

Watch: Johnny Depp Surprises Disneyland Visitors As Captain Jack Sparrow

Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County Support Group Meetings