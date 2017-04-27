Listen Live

Cigarette Prices Going Up But Province Is Covering Your Kids’ Medicine Costs

Billions In Healthcare Spending Included In Balanced Ontario Budget

By News

The Ontario Budget is out and as promised, it’s a balanced one. Liberal finance minister Charges Sousa gave out details at Queen’s Park today, saying it contains billions of dollars in health care spending, including a universal pharmacare program for youth, covering the costs of over 44 hundred prescribed drugs for Ontarians under age 24. Smokes will cost you an extra two bucks a pack or so, and the province is helping fund a new abortion pill. The province has money set aside for the tech sector too, with money going towards quantum computers, artificial intelligence, and self driving vehicles. Sousa says its expected Ontario budgets will be balanced until 2020 now.

Related posts

Orillia Adjusts Budget Over New Road Paint

Us Politician Shuts Down Troll With A Call To Grandma

Pedestrian Treated For Minor Injuries After Bradford Collision

UPDATE: Woman Hurt On Highway 400 In Barrie

Operation Nighthawk Called a Success

Hold And Secure Lifted at Barrie School After Search Turns Up Nothing

Child Pornography Charges Laid in Midland

Missing: Barrie Woman Known For Keeping Appointments

Kevin O’Leary Drops Out Of Conservative Leadership Race