Cigarette Prices Going Up But Province Is Covering Your Kids’ Medicine Costs

The Ontario Budget is out and as promised, it’s a balanced one. Liberal finance minister Charges Sousa gave out details at Queen’s Park today, saying it contains billions of dollars in health care spending, including a universal pharmacare program for youth, covering the costs of over 44 hundred prescribed drugs for Ontarians under age 24. Smokes will cost you an extra two bucks a pack or so, and the province is helping fund a new abortion pill. The province has money set aside for the tech sector too, with money going towards quantum computers, artificial intelligence, and self driving vehicles. Sousa says its expected Ontario budgets will be balanced until 2020 now.