Cigarette Butt Did $50,000 In Damage to Barrie Home

No Injuries After Fire Service Says Last Smoke Of The Day Ignited Back Porch

By News

The last cigarette of the day is being blamed for a fire on Barrie’s Ferris Lane. Fire Prevention Officer Samantha Hoffman tells us the fire started around 11:00 last evening, with a discarded butt on the back deck of the home. Working smoke detectors rousted the family and got them out safely, while the damage to the home is estimated at $50,000. The Barrie Fire Services is offering up a few tips and tricks on how to safely deal with cigarette butts, lighters, and matches. You can view these tips here.

