Cigarette Butt Blamed For Springwater Attic Fire

An improperly extinguished cigarette gets the blame for starting a house fire in Springwater. A passerby called in the smoke spotted coming from a Sunnidale Rd. home around 9:30 Saturday morning, that passerby even knocked on the door to alert the four occupants. Springwater Fire showed up and say they fought through the heavy smoke to find a fire in the attic. Flames were contained to that attic, with damage estimated at $150,000.