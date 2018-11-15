Christmas Cooking with Cannabis SAFELY – 18+ 6pm-9pm

Free 18+ Event. $5 Deposit Required, Refunded at the door when you donate a nonperishable food item or new, unwrapped children’s gift for Barrie area charities.

Calling all home chefs!

Want to learn from someone who’s been Cooking Sugar-Free with Cannabis as a Medical Marijuana (ACMPR) patient with a prescription, how to SAFELY infuse food at home and control your dose?

Limited to 50 attendees with Q&A, and special guests to speak about the industry, healthy eating and legal implications.

Cannabis will not be present or permitted.

