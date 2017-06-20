Chris Cornell’s Wife And Daughters Share Father’s Day Messages

It’s been just over a month since Chris Cornell died. Over the weekend, his family went through their first major milestone without him – Father’s Day.

Cornell’s wife Vicki and his daughters, 12-year-old Toni and 16-year-old Lily, wrote tributes to the late rocker. Last night, their messages were shared on Facebook. The messages are as beautiful as they are heartbreaking.

See the images, memories, and heartfelt words they shared below.