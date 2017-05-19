Chris Cornell’s Family Issues Statement Disputing Suicide Ruling

Vicky Cornell, the wife of Chris Cornell, issued a statement regarding her husbands death Friday morning. In it, she said she did not believe her husband was suicidal and said that she believes prescription drugs may have been the cause of his suicide.

Kirk Pasich, an attorney for the Cornell family, said in a statement that they are “disturbed” by the implication that Cornell intentionally took his life. He also said that Cornell told his wife that he had taken “an extra Ativan or two” before his death.

“Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris — or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

Vicky Cornell described her husband as a devoted family man, whose world revolved around his wife & children.

“Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled. As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and, of course, his music second. He flew home for Mother’s Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do.”

After speaking to Cornell after Wednesday’s show, Vicky became worried when she noticed he was “slurring his words” and he told her he “may have taken an extra Ativan or two”. She asked someone to have security check on him because she was concerned.

“What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.”

The side affects of Ativan (a drug used to treat anxiety, drug withdrawal, agoraphobia and seizure disorders, among other things) can include paranoid or suicidal thoughts, slurred speech and impaired judgment.

Vicky Cornell concluded her statement thanking Cornell’s fans for their outpouring of support.