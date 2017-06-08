Listen Live

Chris Cornell’s Audioslave Bandmates Pay Tribute In Concert

Spotlight On An Empty Microphone

Prophets of Rage, the supergroup that features Audioslave members Tim Commerford, Tom Morello, and drummer Brad Wilk, are currently on tour in Europe.

At a show in Berlin last night, they paid their respects to their late bandmate Chris Cornell with a poignant tribute. The played Like A Stone, but rather than inviting a guest vocalist to fill in for Cornell they put a spotlight on an empty microphone while they played the song.

The crowd stepped in and “sang beautifully” according to a tweet from Tom Morello.

Fan video captured the poignant moment, you can watch it below

