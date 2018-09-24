Chris Cornell Memories

Thanks to producer Matt for finding this gem of Chris Cornell performing live back in 2013 at a concert in Reading, Pennsylvania.

In this video, the talented signer-songwriter decided to do a cover of U2’s One and as he was googling the lyrics Metallica’s song One came up, so he decided to mash them up together, and this was the result. Enjoy. Chris Cornell passed away unexpectedly in May of 2107 and is sadly missed by friends, fans and the music community in general.