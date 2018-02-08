Listen Live

Chopper Chase May Have Been Longest In Ontario History

Durham Regional Police release video

Durham Regional Police have released video of what may be the longest helicopter chase in Ontario history. It began early on the morning of January 27 on the 401 in Oshawa and went 154 kilometres up to Peterborough and back. When his tires were blown out by a spiked belt the suspect fled into a wooded area. The chopper pilot directed officers on foot to his location and he was arrested. A 47-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with Criminal Harassment; Possession of Cocaine; Possess Heroin for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possess Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possess MDMA for the Purpose of Trafficking; Race a Motor Vehicle; Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Driving While Under Suspension.

