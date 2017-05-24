Listen Live

Choir! Choir! Choir! Cover ‘Black Hole Sun’ In Memory Of Chris Cornell

Toronto's Open Choir

By Music, Videos

The music industry was shaken by the tragic news of Chris Cornell’s death on Wednesday, May 17. Best known as being the lead singer for Audioslave and Soundgarden, musicians have been paying tribute to Cornell with covers of some of his most well-known songs.

A recent cover by Choir! Choir! Choir! was only recently shared today in memory of the late singer. Watch Choir! Choir! Choir!’s moving cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” below.

Related posts

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Bob Dylan

Watch: Broken Social Scene Play “Anthems For A Teenage Girl” With Johnny Marr In Manchester

Bon Jovi Addresses Grads

WATCH: Imagine Dragons Performance and Chris Cornell Tribute At Billboard Music Awards

Peel Police Officer Plays Drums For A Band After A Noise Complaint

WATCH: Rockers Pay Tribute to the Late Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell’s last show produced into one video

Watch: Video From Chris Cornell’s Final Performance

Soungarden’s Chris Cornell Dead at 52