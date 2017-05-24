Choir! Choir! Choir! Cover ‘Black Hole Sun’ In Memory Of Chris Cornell

The music industry was shaken by the tragic news of Chris Cornell’s death on Wednesday, May 17. Best known as being the lead singer for Audioslave and Soundgarden, musicians have been paying tribute to Cornell with covers of some of his most well-known songs.

A recent cover by Choir! Choir! Choir! was only recently shared today in memory of the late singer. Watch Choir! Choir! Choir!’s moving cover of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” below.