Chique Boutique For Mary Kay Ash Foundation

1 pm til 5 pm

Come on out and for just a $20 entry fee browse our “Chique Boutique” and pick out some “new to you” clothing to refresh your wardrobe. Stick around for a bit, have a snack and a coffee and participate in our Purse Auction happening at 3 p.m. Buy some raffle tickets for your chance to win some fabulous prizes, or if you prefer to win cash buy some 50/50 tickets. Have some fashion fun, do a little shopping, and help us raise funds for the Mary Kay Ash Foundation to help women and children right here in our own community.

Gently used women’s fashions, accessories and purses are needed for this event.

Please note: Out of respect to the venue owner we ask that you wear soft soled shoes or running shoes ONLY when attending this event. Anyone wearing high heels will be asked to remove them.