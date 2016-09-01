Chip Out of Winter

This Saturday, if you like to golf, Smith Brother’s Baseball Central is holding a special indoor golf event from 11am until 2pm in support of the Central Ontario Reds and to help send the local baseball players to Florida and Ohio for Spring Training.

You can enjoy various golf challenges and fun competitions throughout the day including putting, chipping, and driving competitions with prizes to be won. Plus, Smith Brothers Baseball Central’s Golf instructor Debbie Clum will be at the event sharing her many golf tips and offering up some video feedback on your golf swi ng throughout the day. All ages are welcome to participate in this event. There will also be a silent auction as well.

You can win big with the various challenges, find amazing deals at our silent auction table, and pick up some valuable golf tips while supporting these local boys.

If you have any questions contact Smith Brother’s Baseball Central at 705-424-0427 or visit their web page.