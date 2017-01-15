Sat. Jan 15th – 11am-2pm CHIP OUT OF WINTER – Fundraising event at Smith Brother’s Baseball Central in New Lowell

If you like to golf, and want to help support a great cause, come join the fun of the CHIP OUT OF WINTER event at Smith Brother’s Baseball Central in New Lowell. Enjoy various golf challenges and fun competitions throughout the day including putting, chipping, and driving competitions with prizes to be won. There will also be a silent auction as well. Proceeds raised from the silent auction and draw will go to support a youth baseball organization, the Central Ontario Reds, who are fundraising to go to Florida and Ohio for Spring Training.

The Central Ontario Reds is made up of four fall and winter developmental programs teams and two year-round teams for boys aged 10-16 years old in Simcoe County and surrounding areas. This program has been developed as a result of the desire amongst baseball players in Ontario to play at a higher level. The Central Ontario Reds 15U and 13U teams will travel to Florida for Spring Training during March Break where they will take on some local Florida teams and show the skills they have developed throughout their winter training. Three teams the 14U, 13U and 12U will be travelling to Ohio in April to compete The 15U and 13U team will continue on in the summer playing in the Canadian Amateur Baseball Association league and traveling to the US three more times to compete.

Smith Brothers Baseball Central’s Golf instructor Debbie Clum will be at this event sharing her many golf tips and offering up some video feedback throughout the day. All ages are welcome to participate in this event.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win big with our challenges, find amazing deals at our silent auction table, pick up some valuable golf tip from our amazing instructor and support these local boys.

If you have any questions feel free to contact us at 705-424-0427 or visit us on the web at www.baseballcentral.ca .