China Installs Water Guns to Punish Jaywalkers

well, it does stop the cat from jumping onto the table so...

The Chinese government is trying everything they can think of to stop pedestrians from jaywalking. Including spraying them with water.

The latest system, the “jaywalker catcher” is a series of yellow boards fitted with facial recognition technology that could spray water whenever they detect any person walking past the posts.

Jaywalking in China is a huge problem. Another solution China has recently used is public shaming those who break the law by posting their photo up on billboards.

