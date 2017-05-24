Children Sought Following Barrie Mugging

Barrie Police are trying to track down some kids, after an attempted mugging in town. Around 5:00 Tuesday evening, a group of four youths were hanging out near an Anne and Dunlop convenience store, when they were approached by two other kids. The newcomers allegedly demanded the four hand over their backpacks and skateboards, hinting they were armed. A witness called police, and the two kids fled the area. The two underage suspects are described as:

Suspect # 1

Male

white

16-20 yrs.

5’9”

160 lbs.

Short black hair

Wearing a beige hoodie, black Adidas pants with white stripes down the side and white shoes.

Suspect # 2

Male

white

16-20 yrs.

5’7”

160 lbs.

Short brown hair

Wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Steele of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext.2584, dsteele@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.