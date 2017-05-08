Listen Live

Children Arrested Following Armed Robbery in Barrie

Two 13-year-old Boys Charged in Connection to Convenience Store Hold Up

Two thirteen year old boys are facing Armed Robbery charges after a Mac’s Convenience hold up in Barrie. Officers say they were called to the Hurst Drive business around 2:00 Sunday morning, by the store’s panic alarm. The keen nose of the K9 unit tracked down two young suspects at their home a block or so away. Officers claim they were able to connect this robbery to one reported in early April. Both 13-year-old boys are facing charges including Robbery With A Weapon.

