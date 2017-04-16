Child Found Wandering Streets By Boys Playing Hockey. 40 Year Old Man Charged.

Police are applauding the actions of two Bradford boys, after they found and helped a lost 5 year old girl. She was wandering the streets by herself without a jacket, and officers say she was shivering from the cold. The boys brought her to her house, but there was no answer at the door. The mother of the boys brought the girl a jacket and called police. They Charged a 40 year old man under the Child and Family Services Act with Leaving A Child Unattended. The girl did not need any medical attention.