Cheech and Chong

Long time stoner comedy duo Cheech Martin and Tommy Chong are touring in 2018 and stop down at Casino Rama Friday February 2nd. The ROCK 95 Morning Crew is giving you a chance to win tickets to the show all this week.

CHEECH & CHONG’s first film, “Up In Smoke,” was the highest grossing comedy of 1978 and topped $100 million at the box office. In 2009, the duo made history when the comedy partners announced their first reunion tour in more than 25 years, selling out shows from coast to coast.

Over the years CHEECH & CHONG defined an era with their hilariously irreverent, satirical, counter-culture, no-holds-barred comedy routines that led to nine hit comedy albums, eight hit films, and multiple Grammy nominations and you can see them back together again live in [performance in our regional area at Casino Rama next month.

Tune in all this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets.