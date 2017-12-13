Listen Live

Checking Out At The Grocery Store To Cost More Next Year

But biggest impact on food budget may be fast food

By News

Do you eat out a lot? A survey by researchers at Dalhousie University and University of Guelph found we do. A lot. And will continue to do so in 2018. The end result will be an annual food bill for a family of four of just under $12,000 – up $348 from this year. More than half of that increase will be spent on eating out. In addition, the cost of dairy, baked goods, meats and seafood is expected to rise by up to two percent, fruits and nuts are forecast to rise by one to three percent and the price of vegetables could rise as much as six percent extra because of climate woes. Click here for more on this story.

