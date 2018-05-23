Listen Live

Check Out What’s Coming To Netflix This June

Take A Peak At What's New

By Entertainment

Just when we’re ready to stay out in this beautiful summer weather, Netflix pulls us right back in – with yet another batch of awesome movies and television series. Why not get crafty and have a movie night outside?

If you’re ready to binge something new, Netflix has got you covered this June with a second season of GlowMarvel’s Luke Cage, and a season finale of Sense8. Don’t forget to check out Toronto’s very own Kim’s Convenience, it’ll leave you in stitches!

Movies like Hail, Caesar!, James Franco’s The Disaster Artist and Greta Gerwig’s phenomenal Lady Bird are sure to keep you busy. Not to mention Marvel Studios’s Thor: Ragnarok. Just take a peak at the teaser below:

