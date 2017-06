The south Simcoe Police Dog Chase lived up to his name once again, after chasing down a B&E suspect. Police got the call just before 4:00 this morning, to a home on Compton Cres. in Bradford with reports of a break and enter. The canine unit was brought out, Chase got to task sniffing out the perp in a nearby laneway. A 31-year-old Bradford man now facing a few Theft-related charges.