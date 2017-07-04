Listen Live

Charlie Sheen Just Made $4 million Selling his Babe Ruth Merchandise

He's still #winning

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Sports, Uncategorized

Charlie Sheen made over $4 million this weekend. He auctioned off some of his Babe Ruth memorabilia last week. Babe Ruth’s 1927 New York Yankees World Series ring and an original copy of the sale document that sent Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees in 1919.

The items were expected to fetch $1 million together, but ended up earning Sheen over $2 million each. The Ring sold for $2,093,927 and the contract raked in $2,303,920.

Sheen says he hopes the buyer will appreciate the items as much as he did and still hasn’t revealed what he plans to do with the money. Major League 3 perhaps?

Related posts

Ohio Asks Internet for Help Naming New Mascot

150 Reasons Why Canada Rocks

NY Yankee Rookie injured in his debut game

WATCH: Ben Stiller as White Goodman Calls out Justin Bieber

Rock 95 Safe Cracker

Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, get Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards

Woman Throws Coins Into Plane Engine for Good Luck

WATCH: Guy Gets Hit by Bus, Goes Straight To the Pub

According to Science Car Horns Should be Replaced with Duck Quacks