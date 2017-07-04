Charlie Sheen Just Made $4 million Selling his Babe Ruth Merchandise

Charlie Sheen made over $4 million this weekend. He auctioned off some of his Babe Ruth memorabilia last week. Babe Ruth’s 1927 New York Yankees World Series ring and an original copy of the sale document that sent Ruth from the Red Sox to the Yankees in 1919.

The items were expected to fetch $1 million together, but ended up earning Sheen over $2 million each. The Ring sold for $2,093,927 and the contract raked in $2,303,920.

Sheen says he hopes the buyer will appreciate the items as much as he did and still hasn’t revealed what he plans to do with the money. Major League 3 perhaps?