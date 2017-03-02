Charlie Sheen Goes on Anti-Trump Twitter Rant
Warning NSFW
During Donald Trump’s address to congress this week, Charlie Sheen took to twitter to publish what can only be described as haiku-like poetry rants about Trump. Some of his insults are definitely…unique.
hay,
PrezUhdenté
Leaky Diaper Face,
(Ph.D. in Scatology)
may
eye
join
yur
Kah buh neTT…?
hash tag;
Proletariat;
UberClownCarCzar
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) February 28, 2017
PREZ!
blowz my mind,
that the world
is on pins & needles,
salivating
to suffer the drivel
from a simpleton,
Ho-ass piglet fraud
like you.
© pic.twitter.com/FSNKuVKDYM
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 1, 2017
prezz ee DENT Chump
@Sukk it
hashtag
wow,
(and not in a fun way)
here's a thot,
junior.https://t.co/JLVgHKhk9V
©
ps – S A B ('o) D's
— Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) February 28, 2017