Listen Live

Charlie Sheen Goes on Anti-Trump Twitter Rant

Warning NSFW

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Funny, Morning Show, Uncategorized

During Donald Trump’s address to congress this week, Charlie Sheen took to twitter to publish what can only be described as haiku-like poetry rants about Trump. Some of his insults are definitely…unique.

Related posts

You Can Take a Tour Around the Moon Starting Next Year

WATCH: Epic Tummy Drum Battle

Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Named UFO Researcher of the Year

U2 Being Sued for Allegedly Stealing 1991’s ‘The Fly’

5 Totally Adult Things to Decorate Your Apartment with

WATCH: Jon Stewart Crashes The Late Show To Call Out The Media

Man Quits Job With Toilet-Themed Resignation Letter

French Voters Call for Barack Obama to Run in Presidential Election

David Bowie’s Lawyers Searching for Secret Love Children