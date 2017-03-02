Charlie Sheen Goes on Anti-Trump Twitter Rant

During Donald Trump’s address to congress this week, Charlie Sheen took to twitter to publish what can only be described as haiku-like poetry rants about Trump. Some of his insults are definitely…unique.

hay,

PrezUhdenté

Leaky Diaper Face,

(Ph.D. in Scatology) may

eye

join

yur

Kah buh neTT…? hash tag;

Proletariat;

UberClownCarCzar ©2 pic.twitter.com/WHc307fGHp — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) February 28, 2017

PREZ! blowz my mind,

that the world

is on pins & needles,

salivating

to suffer the drivel

from a simpleton,

Ho-ass piglet fraud

like you.

© pic.twitter.com/FSNKuVKDYM — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 1, 2017