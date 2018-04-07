Charity scam making the rounds in high schools

There’s a scam making the rounds at local high schools. The OPP say the scam involves students being approached by other students and being told they can make quick cash by giving their banking information to help support a charity. The student then uses the banking information to withdraw cash from the unsuspecting donors bank account. Parents are advised to review safe banking practices with their children and warn them against giving any personal information including identification and banking information unless they can be certain about where the information is going or by who it will be used. Never give out your personal passwords.