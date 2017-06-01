Charges Laid in Connection to Huntsville Stabbing

A stabbing in Huntsville sent one man to hospital, and one to jail. Police were told during a traffic stop of a possible stabbing at a Main St. home around 11:30 Tuesday night. Police found the victim, who apparently had intervened in an argument and was stabbed. The 38-year-old Huntsville man was taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A suspect was located, said to have barricaded himself and a few others in a home. He was eventually taken into custody, and the 32-year-old now faces numerous charges including Assault with a Weapon, Forcible Confinement, and Careless Use of a Firearm.