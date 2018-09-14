Listen Live

Charges Laid After Dead or Injured Animals Found at Bradford Home

Search of Property Came After Woman Was Bit By Loose Dogs

By News

The OSPCA had to be called in after a dog bite lead to the discovery of some mistreated animals.

Around 8:30 Thursday morning, South Simcoe Police got teh call to a Canal Rd. home after a woman reported one of two loose dogs had bit her knee. Officers were able to corral the large German Sheperds to their own property, but say they found a Rottwiler-type dog chained up, injured, and without food or water.

Further inspection of the property revealed several dead or injured chickens, and goats without any access to water.

Animal Control Officers and the OSPCA tended to the animals, while police got in touch with their owner.

A 55-year-old Mississauga man has been charged.

