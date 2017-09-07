Changing Of The Guard In Midland

The Town of Midland will begin the transition in January from its own police service to the OPP. After listening to last-minute thoughts from residents council last night voted 6-3 to make the switch. Those in favour cited the cost savings expected in the long term. Councillor Cody Oschevski was among those wanting to maintain the status quo…

The transition when it begins is expected to take about three years to complete. The OPP has indicated it will off jobs to some of the current staff with the Midland Service.