Changes Coming to Highway 26 In Collingwood
New 5 Lane Plan For Highway 26
|Ontario is widening 1.6 kilometers of Highway 26 from Sixth Line to Pretty River Parkway to reduce congestion and improve road safety in Collingwood.
This section of highway will be widened to five lanes including a median shared left turning lane. Other improvements include:
Officials say upgrading Highway 26 will improve traffic flow to help people get home to their families faster and improve road safety for drivers and pedestrians. The project will begin in spring 2018.