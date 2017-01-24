Listen Live

Changes At The Top of the Barrie Chamber of Commerce

Executive Director Rod Jackson Parts Ways with Chamber

By News

Rod Jackson is no longer with the Barrie Chamber of Commerce. The now former Executive Director tells Rock 95 he and the Chamber have parted ways over “strategic direction differences” while Chamber President Kris Hughston confirms a search for a new Executive Director has not yet started. Hughston says the Chamber will focus on upcoming programming first, including the launch of a Train in Technology Expo expected March 1st. Jackson had held the position since late 2015, while day-to-day functions of the chamber will be overseen by various board members until a replacement can be found.

Related posts

City Hall Giving Kempenfest A Break on Permit Fee

Two Suspects Sought After Coins Taken From Laundromat

And The Oscar Goes To…

Wallet, Cellphone Swiped From Rec Centre

Barrie Planning Canada’s Birthday Party

Year Round Public Market Coming to Downtown Barrie

MISSING: Wasaga Beach Teen

Simcoe Warden To Chair Western Ontario Wardens’ Caucus

Witnesses Needed Following Fatal Crash in Barrie