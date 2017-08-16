Cement Truck Crash Shuts Down The 400

A cement truck crash on the 400 shut down all lanes near Georgian Bay today. The OPP say a truck driver lost control of his rig just before 8:30 this morning, while northbound on the 400 near Honey Harbour Road. The vehicle rolled onto its side, while the 49-year-old driver from Midland was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were closed through the lunch hour, reopening after the vehicle was righted and cleared from the scene.