Celebrity Telethon Airing Tonight to Raise Money for Hurricane Victims

Tons of celebrities are on board for the telethon to raise money for Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims. The Hand in Hand telethon will air tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS, NBC, ABC, FOX, MTV, BET, CMT, Bravo, Oxygen, HBO and Univision. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry, it will also be live streamed on Facebook, Twiter, and YouTube.

There are quite a few celebrities who will be part of the telethon including: Al Pacino, Dave Matthews, Jon Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Reese Witherspoon, Jamie Foxx, Billy Crystal, Robert De Niro, Sofia Vergara, Justin Timberlake, and Justin Timberlake.

The celebrities will be manning the phones and taking donations. There will also be a ton of performances live from Nashville, New York, and L.A.

Michael Dell and Verizon are paying for the entire event, so 100% of the proceeds will be going to helping Hurricane victims. Dell has also agreed to match the first $10 million raised and Apple has donated $5 million as well.