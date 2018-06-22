Make sure to join us Saturday, June 23rd at 11am for a special celebration of Garden Days at Bradford Greenhouses! Garden Days (June 16-24) is a country-wide celebration of the role of gardens and gardening in our lives and communities, put on by the Canadian Garden Council. Gardening has been proven to be beneficial to both mental and physical health, as well as encourage positive environmental practices. We love seeing the joy that gardening brings to our valued customers! What is it that you love most about gardening? Come out and celebrate everything gardens and gardening with us on Saturday June 23rd at 11am!

While our gathering will begin at 11am, there is much more to take part in all weekend long. We will be holding an in-store scavenger hunt, children’s craft table, Charity BBQ in support of Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada, and so much more. Don’t forget that our Anniversary Sale also begins June 22nd, so make sure to check out the great deals offered in-store!