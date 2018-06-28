Listen Live

Celebrating Canadian Icons

Oh, Canada!

By Rock Highlights

Rock 95 is celebrating 30 years by highlighting the musicians that helped shaped our sound. This weekend, in honour of Canada Day, we are celebrating the Canadian Icons who helped make us who we are. Listen to Rock 95 all weekend long!

What’s your favourite song by a Canadian band or artist?

The Guess Who
Tragically Hip
Rush
Bryan Adams
Neil Young
Jeff Healey
Tom Cochrane
Our Lady Peace
Big Sugar
Finger Eleven
Bachman-Turner Overdrive
The Band
April Wine
Kim Mitchell
Triumph
Blue Rodeo

