Celebrate Women with our Community Movers, Shapers and Shifters

Women of various ages and backgrounds with connections to our community whom we want to chat with, learn from, be inspired by and together celebrate women will be featured at this first ever women’s speaker series in Orillia.

The 4-evening program takes place on Mondays, May 8, May 29, June 5, and June 19 at the Geneva Event Centre and each evening has a different theme and focus ranging from the arts, business, healthy living and education. There will be community displays with a market fair on hand as companion pieces to the main event, plus a silent auction and door prizes. As well, there is an opportunity to learn more about Couchiching Jubilee House and its connections within our community.

The Geneva Event Centre located at 16 West St South in Orillia will open at 6:00 p.m. for a mix and mingle and a 7:00 p.m. start.

The 4-evening Package which includes one ticket for each date is $100 and is available from the Couchiching Jubilee House administration office located at 79 Colborne St East in Orillia or by calling 705-326-4337 or email info@jubileehouse.ca Single tickets are $30 each at the door. Other Locations to purchase tickets include these Women led Orillia businesses of Kind Living Yoga and Boutique, Harold & Ferne, Fashion Therapy and Discover Wellness.

This speaker series, Celebrating Women: Community Movers, Shapers, Shifters supports the work of Couchiching Jubilee House by building lives, changing futures.