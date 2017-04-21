Listen Live

Cat Sneaks Into MLB Game Gets Adopted

Cat scales the outfield wall...

By Funny

During Miami Marlins Opening Day last week play was stopped for a lost cat who became trapped in the outfield.

As players and staff tried to surround the cat, now known as “Don Cattingly” he showed pure agility scaling the outfield wall the way no pro athlete ever could…

This cat story has a happy ending though…

