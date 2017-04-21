Cat Sneaks Into MLB Game Gets Adopted
Cat scales the outfield wall...
During Miami Marlins Opening Day last week play was stopped for a lost cat who became trapped in the outfield.
As players and staff tried to surround the cat, now known as “Don Cattingly” he showed pure agility scaling the outfield wall the way no pro athlete ever could…
This cat story has a happy ending though…
The #RallyCat rumors are true! Don Cattingly was spotted in the park last night & given a loving home with a #Marlins front office member. 🐱 pic.twitter.com/fQ7MohTY0h
— Miami Marlins (@Marlins) April 14, 2017
@ariellec Good news: My friend that works for the Marlins adopted the cat! “It’s super shy & will only eat & drink if I’m not looking at it” pic.twitter.com/5qVO8IE8Lg
— Mike Manganello (@MikeManganello) April 13, 2017