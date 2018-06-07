Casino Rama Fined Over icy Sidewalks, Parking Lots
Two workers hurt in falls
Casino Rama has been fined $50-thousand after two workers and fell on ice in the parking lot in December 2016. One worker slipped and fell while walking across the lot to the work; the second slipped and fell trying to help the first. Both suffered critical injuries. At the time of the incident Casino Rama had a policy that included applying road salt on walkways and customer parking areas but not in the employee parking lot.