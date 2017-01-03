Carrie Fisher’s Death Could Mean a Big Payout for Disney

Disney, who owns the Star Wars franchise purchased a $50 million policy from Lloyd’s of London in the event that Carrie Fisher was unable to finish her three-film contract back in 2012, which will likely be activated by her unexpected death.

Before she passed away Carrie Fisher had wrapped filming for Star wars Episode VIII, set for release in December 2017. There were rumors that her character had a large role in the ninth installment of the saga. Fans took to Twitter to beg Disney not to use CGI to bring back her character following her death.

dear star wars production team, please dont CGI carrie fisher in future movies, let her, and her character, rest in peace. thank you — ghost cat (@myahxnicole) December 27, 2016

I'm hoping they kill Leia off in the upcoming Star Wars films because nobody can replace Carrie Fisher, not even CGI — Jenna (@jennabean354) January 3, 2017