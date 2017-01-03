Listen Live

Carrie Fisher’s Death Could Mean a Big Payout for Disney

Disney took out a $50 million insurance policy in 2012

By Celebrity Gossip, Daily Dirt, Entertainment, Morning Show, Uncategorized

Disney, who owns the Star Wars franchise purchased a $50 million policy from Lloyd’s of London in the event that Carrie Fisher was unable to finish her three-film contract back in 2012, which will likely be activated by her unexpected death.

Before she passed away Carrie Fisher had wrapped filming for Star wars Episode VIII, set for release in December 2017. There were rumors that her character had a large role in the ninth installment of the saga. Fans took to Twitter to beg Disney not to use CGI to bring back her character following her death.

 

