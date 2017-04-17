Carrie Fisher Will Not Be In “Star Wars: Episode IX”

Only about a week and a half ago did Carrie Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher comment that his sister will appear in the upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX. The supposed plan was to use existing footage of Carrie Fisher in the film, and he had told the New York Daily News that he and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, were completely on board with using the footage of Carrie in Episode IX.

“I’m not the only part in that equation, but I think the people deserve to have her,” said Todd Fisher. “She’s owned by them. […] You don’t mess with this legacy.”

Apparently this information was relayed onto the Lucasfilm’s president Kathleen Kennedy, who was surprised that Fisher had given that information. According to Kennedy, Carrie Fisher will not be in Episode IX, stating “Sadly, Carrie will not be in IX, but we will see a lot of Carrie in VIII.”