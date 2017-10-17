Carrie Fisher Gave a Cow Tongue to Producer Who Sexually Harassed her Friend

Heather Ross is a producer/director and friend of Carrie Fisher. She once told Fisher about how an unnamed producer sexually assaulted her in his car.

She apparently contacted the producer to try to be part of his new project. They were driving when he pulled over and forced himself on her. She says she managed to push him off but as she got out of his car he said “You’ll never make a movie in my town and get the F out of my car.”

When Ross told Fisher what happened, Carrie Fisher was quick to react. She hand-delivered the unnamed producer a cow tongue in a Tiffany box wrapped with a white bow. The attached note read: “If you ever touch my darling Heather or any other woman again, the next delivery will be something of yours in a much smaller box!”

(cover photo via Sami Keinänen flickr)