Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Public Memorial to be Live Streamed Saturday

It will be live streamed on Debbie's website

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are going to get an awesome public send-off on Saturday.

The memorial will be held at 1pm on March 25th (Saturday) in a 1,200 seat theater at the Forest Lawn Cemetery where they are buried.

James Blunt will unveil a tribute song he created for Carrie Fisher. The pair were friends and she was the godmother to his children. There will also be a dance tribute from the Debbie Reynolds dance school, and tons of costumes and memorabilia on display as well.

The event will be live streamed on Debbie’s website DebbieReynolds.com.

