Caroline Mulroney Makes It A 3-Horse Race

Says she's the only candidate who can bring the change that's needed

By News

With a Twitter message that said “Let’s get it done” York-Simcoe Tory candidate Caroline Mulroney last night joined the provincial Conservative leadership race. She says people in Ontario have had enough of the Liberal government and are looking for change…

Mulroney joins former MPP Christine Elliott and former Toronto councillor Doug Ford as the only declared candidates. A new leader will be chosen March 10.

Caroline Mulroney’s full statement on Twitter

