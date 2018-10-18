Carlos “the Natural Born Killer” Condit Coming to Barrie!

MMA fans! If you ever dreamed of climbing inside the Octagon you can get an up close experience of what it’s all about when former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos the Natural Born Killer comes to Barrie for a special training demo and seminars November 3rd and 4th.

The Training demos and seminars take place at Empire MMA on Caplan Avenue in Barrie. Participants will have a chance to get 2+ hours of instruction from Carlos and his long time striking coach Brandon Gibson, get photos and autographs from the UFC star plus participate in the Question and Answer segment as part of the seminar as well. There are also spectator tickets available for fans interested in watching the sessions and being part of the Question and Answer segment plus you also get a chance for photos and autographs as well.

For tickets and more info, click here.