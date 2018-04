The Carley Community Hall is hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday April 21, 2018 from 9am to 11am.

Pancakes with McCutheon’s pure maple syrup, sausages, juices and tea or coffee.

$9 per person over 10 years of age.

$5 for children ages 5-10.

Children under 4 years of age eat free.

The Carley Community Hall is located at 396 Warminster Side Road between line 8 and 9 north of Horseshoe Valley Road.