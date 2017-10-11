Carl Palmer in Markham

One of the most respected rock drummers to emerge out of the golden era of rock, Carl Palmer of progressive rock band Emerson, Lake and Palmer is going to be in the GTA performing Friday night in Markham.

Carl Palmer is bringing his Emerson, Lake and Palmer Legacy Tour to the Flato Markham Theatre on Friday night. The only surviving member of the group, Carl along with his new band capture all the power of ELP’s hits in a hard driving instrumental performance that’s winning raves globally.

If you are a fan of progressive rock music from this era, you’ll want to make the trip down to see one of the legends performing live in concert. For tickets or more info, click here.

Be listening this week to WIN tickets to check out the show!