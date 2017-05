Kids can’t get their hands on them quickly enough. Stores can’t keep them in stock. But here’s a health warning about those new-fangled Fidget Spinners. A 12 year old Texas girl underwent surgery after swallowing one of the bearings in the toy. It had lodged in he esophagus causing her to choke. The toy’s maker does state on its website that the spinners could be a choking hazard. Click here for more on this story.