Have you played Cards Against Humanity? It’s one of the most popular party games… a raunchier Apples to Apples. Cards Against Humanity has made some very funny moves over the years including selling excrement and digging a huge hole to raise money for charity (or just for a laugh) and they have now added to that list with Cards Against Humanity for Her.

🎀👋Say hi to Cards Against Humanity for Her. It’s exactly the same as the original game, but it’s pink & costs more: https://t.co/OfkED24811 — CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) July 11, 2017

The game is exactly the same as the original Cards Against Humanity except it costs 5 dollars more. And the promotional imagery is next level.