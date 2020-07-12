Listen Live

Cards Against Humanity for Her

They've done it again!

By Funny, Weird and Wonderful

Have you played Cards Against Humanity? It’s one of the most popular party games… a raunchier Apples to Apples. Cards Against Humanity has made some very funny moves over the years including selling excrement and digging a huge hole to raise money for charity (or just for a laugh) and they have now added to that list with Cards Against Humanity for Her.

The game is exactly the same as the original Cards Against Humanity except it costs 5 dollars more. And the promotional imagery is next level.

Related posts

John Cena Goes Undercover On The Internet

These Wendy’s Instructional Videos are Hilarious

The Pikachu McFlurry?

Lego Artists Celebrating Canada 150

12 really weird ice cream flavours!

LISTEN: Hoobastank teams up with Sonic the Hedgehog

An “honest” Amazing Spider-Man trailer

Behind the Music of Game of Thrones

WATCH: Remember Your First Coke?