Cardiac Care Centre In The Right Spot

A ribbon cutting at Barrie’s RVH this morning, to mark the opening of a Cardiac Intervention Unit, part of the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program. The new program will provide heart care closer to home, allowing folks from across Simcoe and Muskoka to come to Barrie for treatment, instead of driving some distance for care.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne was at the hospital this morning, along with Minister of Health Dr. Eric Hoskins, and Mayor Jeff Lehman, for a tour of the new unit. The unit features a sophisticated imaging system, allowing patients to get treatment and be home in no time.