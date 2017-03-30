UPDATE: Arrest Made In Car Trailer Stolen From Car Dealership

March 30 – Barrie Police have arrested two men in the theft March 19 of a car trailer from Georgian Chevrolet on Barrie View Drive. The suspects, ages 55 and 49, had been tracked to Sudbury. Both have been charged with Break, Enter and Theft and Theft Under $5000.

March 24 – Barrie Police are investigating the theft of a car trailer from Georgian Chevrolet on Caplan Avenue in the south end. Police are looking over surveillance video of two men accessing a secure compound at the dealership around 7:45 last Sunday night (March 19). A flatbed trailer was attached to a pick-up truck with Ontario plate M2905M.